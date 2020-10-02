Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD wavers below 1.2900

GBP/USD Price Analysis: No major takers for Thursday’s bearish spinning top

GBP/USD drops to 1.2880 as markets in Tokyo open for Friday’s trading. Even so, the quote stays mostly unchanged on a daily basis. The pair took a U-turn from 1.2819 to refresh a two week high the previous day. Though, following stabilization below the 1.2900 mark flashed the bearish spinning top candlestick on the daily chart.

Even so, 100-day and 200-day EMA offer the key support to the GBP/USD prices while MACD flashes the strongest bullish signals since early September.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit in the eye of the storm

The GBP/USD pair is trading a handful of pips below the 1.2900 level by the end of the American session, little changed for the day. However, it reached a fresh weekly high of 1.2978 from where it fell to 1.2819. Brexit headlines were behind the wide intraday range, with the sterling getting a boost from optimistic London authorities towards a deal. The following slump came after the European Commission announced it will send a “letter of formal notice” to start legal actions against the UK for breaching the Withdrawal Agreement. By the end of the day, it is clear that there is no common ground on fisheries and a level playing field.

