Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD wavers around one-week low amid bearish MACD

GBP/USD Price Analysis: 21-day EMA defends bulls amid UK stimulus hopes

GBP/USD sellers catch a breather around 1.3935-40 amid the initial Asian session trading on Monday. In doing so, the cable pair snaps a two-day downside while cheering the news suggesting British Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s readiness to offer five billion worth of extra stimulus to the UK business during this week’s annual budget.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls temporarily side-lined but retaining control

The GBP/USD pair fell for a second consecutive day, closing the week in the red at 1.3928. A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar favored the slump, as there were no reasons to buy the pound. The market has already priced in better progress in coronavirus immunization in the UK, which could be translated into a sooner economic comeback. Profit-taking on the last trading day of the month may have also taken its toll after the pair reached an almost three-year high mid-week.

