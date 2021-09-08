Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD watch for a break below 1.3710

GBP/USD analysis: Passes support cluster

On Wednesday morning, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate passed the support of the 1.3770/1.3785 zone. The zone had kept the rate from declining since the middle of Tuesday's trading.

In regards to the near term future, the currency exchange rate was expected to decline to the support of the weekly S2 simple pivot point. However, support could be provided by the 1.3700 mark or another round exchange rate level. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Watch for a break below 1.3710

The sour tone of global equities keeps providing support to the American currency, with GBP/USD trading near a fresh weekly low at 1.3750. The dollar firms up in a risk-averse scenario, and despite US government bond yields are on the rise. There was no particular reason for the slump in the mood but a combination of factors. The coronavirus Delta variant is hitting hard the UK and the US, arising doubts about economic progress in both countries. Additionally, policymakers have been suggesting the possibility of tightening their monetary policies, although the ongoing economic background suggests there is still a long way to go. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3700 is the next relevant target for bearish traders

The GBP/USD pair witnessed heavy selling on Tuesday and retreated further from the vicinity of the 1.3900 mark, or multi-week tops touched in reaction to dismal headline NFP print. The US dollar was back in demand in the wake of a strong follow-through positive move in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the major. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to 1.385%, or the highest level since mid-July amid expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement in November. Read more...