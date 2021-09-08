Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD watch for a break below 1.3710

GBP/USD analysis: Passes support cluster
On Wednesday morning, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate passed the support of the 1.3770/1.3785 zone. The zone had kept the rate from declining since the middle of Tuesday's trading.
In regards to the near term future, the currency exchange rate was expected to decline to the support of the weekly S2 simple pivot point. However, support could be provided by the 1.3700 mark or another round exchange rate level. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Watch for a break below 1.3710
The sour tone of global equities keeps providing support to the American currency, with GBP/USD trading near a fresh weekly low at 1.3750. The dollar firms up in a risk-averse scenario, and despite US government bond yields are on the rise. There was no particular reason for the slump in the mood but a combination of factors. The coronavirus Delta variant is hitting hard the UK and the US, arising doubts about economic progress in both countries. Additionally, policymakers have been suggesting the possibility of tightening their monetary policies, although the ongoing economic background suggests there is still a long way to go. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: 1.3700 is the next relevant target for bearish traders
The GBP/USD pair witnessed heavy selling on Tuesday and retreated further from the vicinity of the 1.3900 mark, or multi-week tops touched in reaction to dismal headline NFP print. The US dollar was back in demand in the wake of a strong follow-through positive move in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the major. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot to 1.385%, or the highest level since mid-July amid expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement in November. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1800 amid firmer USD, mixed ECB-speak
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1800, as the US dollar firms up amid a cautious mood. Delta covid variant concerns keep investors unnerved. Conflicting messages from ECB policymakers weigh on the euro ahead of Thursday's monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid USD strength
GBP/USD records third straight day fall on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.50 despite a downtick in the Treasury yields. Tax hike and Brexit concerns weighed on the prospects of the sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains near $1,800, lacks follow-through
Gold attracted some buying on Wednesday and was seen hovering near daily tops, around the $1,800 mark during the early European session.
Solana price to retest all-time high at $195 as SOL remains unfazed by market crash
Solana price crashed roughly 17% from its opening price on September 7 but recovered quickly. A continuation of the uptrend will push SOL to retest the all-time high at $195.42. If bears produce a lower low below $139.14, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Will the ECB out-hawk the Federal Reserve?
This is the big question as we all get back to work after the US Labour Day holiday. With summer officially over, although it may not feel like that in London after July weather turned up two months’ late, the focus is back on what ...