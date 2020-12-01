Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD was up 0.83% on a daily basis at 1.3432

UK-EU could reportedly reach a deal by end of week, GBP/USD surges above 1.3400

The GBP/USD pair surged higher after the Times Radio reported that the trade talks between the UK and the EU have entered "the mythical tunnel."

The Time Radio further noted that the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has stopped internal debriefs to the wider EU after delivering the last one last Friday and that a deal could be finalized by the end of the week, per Reuters.

