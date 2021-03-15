Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD was unable to break above its 21DMA and has slipped back under 1.3900

GBP/USD back below 1.3900 as markets position ahead of this week’s BoE meeting
Over the last few hours, GBP/USD has fallen back to fresh session lows, the pair dropping into the 1.3850s at one point though having now pared losses modestly back to around 1.3880. That marks quite a reversal from prior session highs, set during the Asia Pacific and early European session, of close to 1.3950. GBP is now one of the worst-performing currencies in the G10 on the day, with GBP/USD down about 0.2% or 30 pips on the day.
Driving the day
No specific fundamental drivers stick out in terms of explaining recent movements in sterling. Monday’s price action appears to be a combination of technical selling after GBP/USD failed to break above its 21-day moving average at 1.3950, as well as position adjustment ahead of key events later in the week; namely the BoE rate decision on Thursday.
GBP/USD analysis: Trades between SMAs
GBP/USD
In the aftermath of breaking the channel up patter on Friday, the GBP/USD declined to the support of the 1.3860 level. Afterwards the rate recovered to start trading sideways between the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1900 as the dollar recovers its poise
The EUR/USD pair trades at daily lows around 1.1920, as rising US Treasury yields underpin the greenback. All eyes on US President Joe Biden speech.
GBP/USD losses 1.3900 as mood deteriorates
The American dollar managed to to gain some ground as stocks underperform. GBP/USD fell to 1.3852, bouncing some 30 pips afterward.
Additional gains are likely if $1,720 support continues to hold
Gold is edging higher following Friday's decisive rebound. 10-year US T-bond yield is down 1% on Monday. Key support for XAU/USD is located at $1,720.
Cardano is targeting a descent towards $0.7
Cardano price had a major breakdown from a key pattern on the daily chart. The digital asset is at risk of yet another bearish break from a short-term pattern. The only chance for ADA bulls is to hold a critical support level.
Alibaba (BABA) China asks Alibaba to shed some of its media assets-WSJ
China is requesting Alibaba (BABA) to divest some of its media assets according to Reuters, citing the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). China is increasingly concerned about Alibaba's growing influence over public opinion according to a report carried by Benzinga citing Dow Jones.