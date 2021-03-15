Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD was unable to break above its 21DMA and has slipped back under 1.3900

GBP/USD back below 1.3900 as markets position ahead of this week’s BoE meeting

Over the last few hours, GBP/USD has fallen back to fresh session lows, the pair dropping into the 1.3850s at one point though having now pared losses modestly back to around 1.3880. That marks quite a reversal from prior session highs, set during the Asia Pacific and early European session, of close to 1.3950. GBP is now one of the worst-performing currencies in the G10 on the day, with GBP/USD down about 0.2% or 30 pips on the day.

Driving the day

No specific fundamental drivers stick out in terms of explaining recent movements in sterling. Monday’s price action appears to be a combination of technical selling after GBP/USD failed to break above its 21-day moving average at 1.3950, as well as position adjustment ahead of key events later in the week; namely the BoE rate decision on Thursday.

GBP/USD analysis: Trades between SMAs

GBP/USD

In the aftermath of breaking the channel up patter on Friday, the GBP/USD declined to the support of the 1.3860 level. Afterwards the rate recovered to start trading sideways between the 55 and 200-hour simple moving averages.

