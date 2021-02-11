Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD was seen consolidating the recent strong move up to multi-year tops

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls pause under new 34-mth high; psychological 1.40 barrier in focus

GBP/USD

Cable is consolidating under new 34-month high (1.3866) posted on Wednesday after soft US CPI data deflated dollar and boost riskier pound. Fresh bulls that emerged from Feb 2 strong downside rejection and bear-trap formation, remain in play but are likely to pause.

Holiday-lowered volumes and headwinds that bulls face from solid offers at 1.3900 zone may keep the pair in extended consolidation, before resuming higher.

Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take a brief pause near mid-1.3800s

The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and consolidated the recent strong gains to near three-year tops. The pair was last seen trading just below mid-1.3800s, nearly unchanged for the day.

Given this week's bullish breakthrough the 1.3755-60 congestion zone, the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory.

Read more...