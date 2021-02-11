Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD was seen consolidating the recent strong move up to multi-year tops

GBP/USD outlook: Bulls pause under new 34-mth high; psychological 1.40 barrier in focus
GBP/USD
Cable is consolidating under new 34-month high (1.3866) posted on Wednesday after soft US CPI data deflated dollar and boost riskier pound. Fresh bulls that emerged from Feb 2 strong downside rejection and bear-trap formation, remain in play but are likely to pause.
Holiday-lowered volumes and headwinds that bulls face from solid offers at 1.3900 zone may keep the pair in extended consolidation, before resuming higher.
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take a brief pause near mid-1.3800s
The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session and consolidated the recent strong gains to near three-year tops. The pair was last seen trading just below mid-1.3800s, nearly unchanged for the day.
Given this week's bullish breakthrough the 1.3755-60 congestion zone, the near-term bias remains tilted firmly in favour of bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains. The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart maintained their bullish bias and are still far from being in the overbought territory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD zooms on 1.2150 after weak US jobless claims
EUR/USD trades near 1.2150, a new weekly high, as the market mood remains upbeat. Dovish comments from Fed Chair Powell and hopes about US stimulus are behind the optimism. US jobless claims missed estimates with 793,000.
GBP/USD consolidates near 34-month highs
GBP/USD has been trading above 1.38, near the 34-month highs. Optimism about the UK's vaccination campaign, US stimulus and support from the Fed keep the currency pair bid.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on bounce from 200-hour SMA
Gold staged a modest intraday bounce from 200-hour SMA, around the $1834-33 region, albeit lacked follow-through. Mixed technical indicators on hourly/daily charts warrant caution for aggressive traders.
Dogecoin is on the verge of a massive 20% move
Dogecoin has been extremely volatile in the past week but has settled down in the past 24 hours. The digital asset has been trading sideways and awaits a potential 20% move to the upside if bulls can remain in control.
US Dollar Index bounces off lows near 90.20 ahead of Fed
The greenback stays on the defensive although it seems to have met decent support in the proximity of 90.20 when measured by the US Dollar Index (DXY).