Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD was lifted by dovish Fed, BoE in focus for fresh signals

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling buying opportunity? Fed fallout may make way to BOE boost

What a difference a day makes – investors have changed their reaction to the Federal Reserve's dovish decision and are now pushing Treasury yields and the dollar higher. Will sterling succumb to pressure?

The world's most powerful central bank surprised by signaling it would only raise interest rates in 2024. Moreover, the Fed's reactions are now "outcome-based" rather than trying to stay ahead of the curve. The Washington-based institution would begin talking about the tapering of bond buys or rate hikes only after the economy significantly bounces back. Prospects of lower borrowing rates for longer are music to markets' ears – stocks advanced and the dollar dropped. Read more...

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling was lifted by dovish Fed, BoE in focus for fresh signals

Cable kept positive tone in early Thursday, following previous day’s post-Fed jump and retested pivotal 1.40 barrier which repeatedly capped recovery attempts last week, but so far without break higher.

As expected, the Fed was upbeat in its economic projections, expecting the strongest growth in nearly 40 years and inflation jump in 2021, as vaccination in the US is speeding up and a number of new infections is decreasing, while the last stimulus package is going to boost recovery, however, the central bank remained dovish on keeping the current monetary policy unchanged for extended period of time that deflated dollar. Read more...

GBP/USD once again fails near 1.4000 mark, turns flat ahead of BoE

The GBP/USD pair faded an early European session bullish spike and quickly retreated nearly 40-50 pips from weekly tops. The pair was last seen trading with a mild negative bias, around mid-1.3900s.

The pair built on the previous day's post-FOMC strong positive move of over 100 pips and gained some follow-through traction during the first half of the trading action on Thursday. The uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and once again faltered near the key 1.4000 psychological mark amid a pickup in the US dollar demand. Read more...