Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD waiting for Brexit talks’ updates

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls could emerge again on test of 1.3080

GBP/USD has completed a Fibonacci retracement on the daily time frame to structure. Bulls are waiting for bullish conditions to be confirmed. The 1.32 area is compelling on a test of 1.3080.

GBP/USD is possibly on the verge of a continuation bullish impulse and the bulls are encouraged by the amount of structure supporting the outlook. The price has pulled back to prior structure and with a confluence of a 61.8% Fibonacci meeting the 21-day moving average.

GBP/USD Forecast: Progress in Brexit talks may not be enough

The GBP/USD pair is ending Monday with modest losses around 1.3020, partially affected by the renewed dollar’s demand and partially due to Brexit concerns. The pair surged to a daily high of 1.3074 as news that EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier decided to extend his stay on London after weekend talks, and speculative interest understood it as progress. The pair later eased as UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman said that there is “much work to be done” and that significant gaps remain in the most difficult areas.

