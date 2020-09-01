Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD uptrend is here to stay [Video]

GBP/USD bullish at 9-month high; 2019 peak next in focus [Video]
GBPUSD found strong support along the upper line of an upward-sloping channel and accelerated above a five-year old descending trendline, avoiding the confirmation of any bearish trend pattern.
If the bulls breach the 1.3515 top, immediate resistance could come around the 1.3615 barrier that was mainly active during the 2017-2018 period. Beyond that, the spotlight will turn to 1.3770, where the market action found both support and resistance early in 2018. A violation at this point could send the price towards the 1.3900 round level. Read More...
GBP/USD: Uptrend is here to stay, drops due to downbeat British news a buying opportunity
GBP/USD continues shrugging off UK concerns and takes full advantage of the upbeat market mood and the sell-off of the safe-haven greenback. UK tax developments and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed on Tuesday, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXstreet, informs.
Key quotes:“The latest cheerful news for investors has come from AstraZeneca – based in Britain, but on course to launch a 50,000-strong trial for its coronavirus vaccine candidate in the US. The project is considered one of the world's most advanced ones and hopes for resolving the crisis are sending stocks up and the dollar down. Yet most importantly, the underlying reason for the current trends comes from the Fed. The effect of the bank's dovish shift – allowing inflation to overheat before raising rates – continues in full force.” Read More...
GBP/USD outlook: Cable extends above 1.3400 barrier and hit new 8 1/2 month high
Cable cracked 1.3400 barrier and hit new highest since mid-Dec 2019 in early Tuesday's trading.
The pair maintains strong bullish tone that extends into third straight day after Fed's new policy framework further deflated dollar.
Bullish daily studies support the advance, which so far ignores overbought conditions, but some price adjustment could be expected in coming sessions. Bulls eye round-figure barrier at 1.3500 and 13 Dec 2019 spike high at 1.3514, with broken key Fibo barrier at 1.3243 (61.8% of 1.4376/1.1409) expected to hold extended dips. Read More...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
