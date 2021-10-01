Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD upside needs validation above 1.3500

GBP/USD analysis: Respects hourly SMA

The GBP/USD found support on Wednesday and Thursday above the 1.3400 level. The support zone has been marked on the hourly candle chart.

After finding support, the pair surged to the resistance of the 55-hour simple moving average and the 1.3500 level. These levels provided resistance and the 55-hour SMA began to push the rate down. By the middle of Friday's trading hours, the currency exchange rate had been pushed below the 1.3450 level. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Upside needs validation above 1.3500

GBP/USD continues to consolidate for the past two sessions. The pair confides in a narrow trade band with a downside bias. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3471, down 0.02% for the day.

Technically speaking, after testing the high of 1.3913 on September 14, the GBP/USD pair lost the momentum and continued with its existing short-term downside trend. Furthermore, the spot trades below the 21-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), which confirms the pressured movement for the pair at least in the short term. The GBP/USD bears are looking for some corrective pullback .Having said that, if price sustains above the intraday high, it could move back to the previous day’s high of 1.3517 followed by the psychological 1.3600 level. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Fall under 1.34? End-of-month flows are over, downside pressures persist

Pound trading has been a rollercoaster – a term that is less irritating than labeling it an emerging market currency. End-of-quarter flows have sent GBP/USD some 100 pips away from the abyss, but most of these gains are already gone. Dollar profit-taking is over.

Britain's petrol shortage continues weighing on sterling and lingering Brexit issues are unhelpful either. However, the main downside drive for cable comes from America. Democrats pulled a vote on one infrastructure bill amid fierce infighting and the debt ceiling deadline of October 18 still looms. Averting a government shutdown on Friday is little consolation. Read more...