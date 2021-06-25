Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD upside looks capped by 1.4000 so far

GBP/USD outlook: Sterling remains in red after dovish BoE

Cable remains in red for the second day, as dovish BoE faded hopes that the central bank would send initial signals of earlier than expected start of policy tightening due to surging inflation. Reversal pattern is forming on daily chart after three-day rebound stalled at 1.4000 zone and subsequent weakness signaling that short recovery phase might be over.

Negative momentum started to rise again on daily chart while moving averages returned to bearish setup, maintaining pressure, along with thick daily cloud (base lays at 1.3951) Bears need close below 1.3893 (cracked Fibo 50% of 1.3786/1.4000 recovery leg) to add to reversal signals. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Upside looks capped by 1.4000 so far

The sterling extends the recent bearish shift, as investors continue to assess the BoE monetary policy meeting. In fact, GBP/USD recedes from weekly peaks around the psychological 1.4000 zone after the “Old Lady” caught markets off guard and delivered a dovish message at its event on Thursday.

In fact, Cable sheds around a cent after the central bank sounded unexpectedly cautious regarding the timing of the start of a tightening cycle. In addition, investors remain vigilant on the progress of the pandemic in the UK – particularly the developments around the Delta variant – and its direct impact on when the government will announce the long-waited return to the life as we knew it. Read more...

GBP/USD remains vulnerable below 100-DMA, dovish BOE weighs

GBP/USD is struggling to resist above the 1.3900 level, as the Bank of England’s (BOE) dovish surprise continues to undermine the sentiment around the pound. The persistent sluggish moves in the US dollar amid mixed signals from the Fed and weak economic data also fail to inspire the bulls.

Further, the cable traders also fail to take advantage of improving Brexit situation, especially after the UK’s Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday, "I think we're getting some positive indications and it's always our view that it's better if we can reach an agreement with the European Union on these things.” Read more...