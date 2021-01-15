Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD upside limited while below 1.3700

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3700 ahead of key UK data

Having faced rejection at 1.3700 on several occasions in Friday’s Asian trading so far, GBP/USD is consolidating the overnight gains led by broad-based US dollar sell-off. The greenback got sold-off into the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments on the interest rates after he said that the time to raise the interest rates is no time soon.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3684 Today Daily Change -0.0009 Today Daily Change % -0.07 Today daily open 1.3693 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3563 Daily SMA50 1.3417 Daily SMA100 1.3202 Daily SMA200 1.2908 Levels Previous Daily High 1.371 Previous Daily Low 1.3617 Previous Weekly High 1.3704 Previous Weekly Low 1.3532 Previous Monthly High 1.3686 Previous Monthly Low 1.3134 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3675 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3652 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3636 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.358 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3543 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.373 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3767 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3824

GBP/USD Forecast: Upside limited while below 1.3700

The GBP/USD jumped to 1.3709, reaching the highest intraday level since May 2018 and pulled back later. The move higher was boosted by a decline of the US dollar following Federal Reserve Powell's comments. He mentioned it is not time to talk about an exit strategy and warranted that the central bank will be very transparent when it starts to reduce QE. Market participants await US President-elect Biden stimulus package presentation. Wall Street was mixed, holding near record highs.

