Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: Upside limited due to absent pound’s demand

GBP/USD Forecast: Upside limited due to absent pound’s demand
The GBP/USD pair recovered from an intraday low of 1.2693 to end the day with modest gains around 1.3740. The pound was among the worst performers among high-yielding currencies, unattractive amid the absence of local data and Brexit jitters. The British currency is also being affected by the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in the UK, as the country keeps reporting over 30,000 new cases per day. A study developed in the country showed that protection from vaccines wanes after six months of receiving the shots. Read more...
GBP/USD bulls take on bearish commitments near daily resistance structural confluences
Cable has rallied into a critical daily resistance area ahead of the Jackson Hole showdown. GBP/USD bears looking to the longer-term time frames and prospects of a resurgence in the greenback. GBP/USD is pushing a higher on Wednesday albeit lacking conviction with markets counting down to the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell's keynote speech on Friday. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3764
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.3728
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3827
|Daily SMA50
|1.3831
|Daily SMA100
|1.3921
|Daily SMA200
|1.3797
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3748
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3879
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3602
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3984
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3572
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3727
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3714
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3699
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3669
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3644
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3753
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3777
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3807
GBP/USD Forecast: Strong resistance and US data set to sink sterling
GBP/USD's recovery has hit the brakes as the dollar finds its feet. US Durable Goods Orders could send the greenback higher. Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing critical resistance at 1.3785 looms. The heat of summer seems to have melted cable's impressive recovery – or probably a reassessment of the dollar's decline. Can sterling find its feet and resume its gains? Not so fast. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: RSI divergence probes bulls around key hurdles below 1.1800
EUR/USD sits idle near the weekly top of 1.1774 amid sluggish early Asian session on Thursday. The currency major pair rose during the last four days after refreshing the yearly bottom. RSI run-up fails to refresh recent highs, forming bearish divergence.
GBP/USD: Upside limited due to absent pound’s demand
A scarce UK macroeconomic calendar keeps GBP/USD range bound.Brexit jitters and the coronavirus Delta variant undermine demand for the pound. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish as per settling above the 61.8% retracement of the March rally.
XAU/USD to extend correction toward $1,780 as key resistance holds
XAU/USD is edging lower after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. Rising US Treasury bond yield seems to be weighing on gold. Gold could extend its downward correction to $1,780.
Analysts grow concerned as $2 billion in Ethereum flood exchanges
Ethereum's climb toward its May all-time high of $4,356.99 is interrupted by the ongoing consolidation. Nearly 600,000 Ether was deposited to Binance, triggering concerns of a sell-off.
US Durable Goods Orders: Consumers, business hold steady in July
The unexpected weakness in July Retail Sales did not carry over into Durable Goods Orders suggesting that the August collapse in Consumer Sentiment may not foretell a death knell for US consumption.