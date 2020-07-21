Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Uphill road may be bumpy

GBP/USD clings to gains near multi-week tops, just below 1.2700 mark

The GBP/USD pair jumped to levels beyond the 1.2700 mark, or six-week tops during the early European session, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter.

The pair added to the previous day's strong intraday positive move of around 150 pips and edged higher for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. In the absence of any negative Brexit-related headlines, the prevalent selling bias around the US dollar was seen as a key factor driving the GBP/USD pair higher.

The continuous surge in coronavirus infections in the US fueled concerns that the economic recovery will take much longer than expected and kept the USD bulls on the defensive. This coupled with the optimism over a COVID-19 vaccine lifted the global risk sentiment and further undermined the safe-haven greenback. Read more...

GBP/USD: Uphill road may be bumpy

GBP/USD has been advancing amid the EU deal and moderation in US coronavirus cases, and UK vaccine hopes but a brewing political scandal and Brexit uncertainty may limit gains, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, informs.

Key quotes: "The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca announced that the Phase 1/2 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate proved safe and effective, providing hope for administering immunization to Brits and others within a year. The Lancet, which published the results, hailed the British achievement and also criticized the government's plan to hoard the vaccines. For investors, the potential for more rapid deployment of a vaccine to Brits is a boost to the pound." Read more...

GBP/USD targets 1.2815 after breaking the triple top at 1.2670

GBP/USD trades near 1.2690, up 0.2% on the day, and Tuesday's 4-hour chart is showing room for further gains after breaking above the triple top at 1.2670, FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam reports.

Key quotes: "GBP/USD has broken above the triple top at 1.2670, a stubborn cap that held cable down three times. Now, the cable is battling the 1.2690, a swing high which was seen in mid-June. The next caps are 1.2730 and 1.2750, stepping stones on the way up. The big prize is 1.2815, June's peak." Read more...