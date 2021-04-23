Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD upbeat UK data may counter dollar domination

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3846. Although cable re-tested Wed's 1.3949 high in Asia, price met renewed selling n later tumbled to 1.3825 in NY on cross-selling in sterling as well as renewed USD's strength b4 moving sideways.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3566 would be seen. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Can sterling recover? Upbeat UK data may counter dollar domination

Breaking out of range is hard – GBP/USD has reverted back to the middle of the 1.3670-1.4010 range, as the safe-haven dollar attracted fresh flows amid new fears on several fronts, while upbeat UK data keeps sterling bid.

British Retail Sales surged by 5.4% in March, more than triple the early expectations and on top of upward revisions. Year on year, the increase is 7.2%. UK shoppers have been out and about after several restrictions were lifted in early March. That allows the pound to recover. Read more...

GBP/USD trims a part of intraday gains, still well bid around 1.3870-75 region

The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and retreated few pips from daily tops. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3870-75 region, still up over 0.30% for the day.

The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and for now, seems to have stalled this week's retracement slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark. This marked the first day of a positive move in the previous four and was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Read more...