Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD upbeat UK data may counter dollar domination

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3846. Although cable re-tested Wed's 1.3949 high in Asia, price met renewed selling n later tumbled to 1.3825 in NY on cross-selling in sterling as well as renewed USD's strength b4 moving sideways.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks. Although cable rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month 1.4241 peak in late Feb, subsequent fall to 1.36 70 in Apr signals top is made n stronger retracement to 1.3566 would be seen. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Can sterling recover? Upbeat UK data may counter dollar domination
Breaking out of range is hard – GBP/USD has reverted back to the middle of the 1.3670-1.4010 range, as the safe-haven dollar attracted fresh flows amid new fears on several fronts, while upbeat UK data keeps sterling bid.
British Retail Sales surged by 5.4% in March, more than triple the early expectations and on top of upward revisions. Year on year, the increase is 7.2%. UK shoppers have been out and about after several restrictions were lifted in early March. That allows the pound to recover. Read more...
GBP/USD trims a part of intraday gains, still well bid around 1.3870-75 region
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move and retreated few pips from daily tops. The pair was last seen trading around the 1.3870-75 region, still up over 0.30% for the day.
The pair managed to regain some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and for now, seems to have stalled this week's retracement slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark. This marked the first day of a positive move in the previous four and was exclusively sponsored by the prevalent bearish sentiment surrounding the US dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.388
|Today Daily Change
|0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|1.3839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3811
|Daily SMA50
|1.3874
|Daily SMA100
|1.3729
|Daily SMA200
|1.3391
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3949
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3824
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3844
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3669
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4017
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3671
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3872
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3901
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3792
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3745
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3918
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3996
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4043
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.2050 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, USD decline
EUR/USD is trading above 1.2050 after upbeat Eurozone Preliminary PMIs. The US dollar remains heavily offered across the board amid a mixed market mood, in the wake of Biden's plan for a tax hike. US PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD holds gains below 1.3900 amid upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is consolidating gains below 1.3900, as the US dollar resumes decline after Biden's tax hike plan fuelled rally fades. The UK Retail Sales and PMIs beat expectations, offering support to the pound.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
XAU/USD eases from tops, downside remains cushioned
Gold struggled to capitalize on its intraday positive move to the $1,790 region. A modest bounce in the equity markets, US bond yields exerted some pressure. The prevalent USD selling bias should help limit the downside for the commodity.
Bionano Genomics Inc runs into technical resistance, put options may work here
BNGO shares have continued to suffer post the retail meme crowd moving on. BNGO shares bounce from lows as DeMark buy signal flashes on Monday. BNGO shares trend up to resistance at 100 day moving average.