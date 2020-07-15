Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD Upbeat UK CPI and vaccines hopes delight bulls

GBP/USD retakes 1.26 level and is set to face tough barrier at 1.2670

The GBP/USD pair has recovered the 1.26 level though Wednesday's 4-hour chart is showing that momentum remains weak. Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, signals tough resistance for the cable at 1.2670 whereas initial support is seen at 1.2570.

Key quotes: "While GBP/USD has been moving up from the lows and above the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages on the 4-hour chart, momentum remains to the downside. Moreover, the cable faces fierce resistance at 1.2670, which held it down three times in recent days."

GBP/USD: Upbeat UK CPI and vaccines hopes delight bulls

GBP/USD has been advancing amid coronavirus vaccine hopes and upbeat UK CPI but Britain's relations with China and Brexit uncertainty may weigh on sterling, according to FXStreet's analyst Yohay Elam.

Key quotes: "The British government decided to phase out its dependence on Huawei amid concerns about having backdoors to the Chinese army. Beijing responded angrily and stated that the UK breached promises, accusing it of political manipulation."

GBP/USD clings to gains near session tops, around 1.2580 region post-UK CPI

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone near session tops, around the 1.2580 region and moved little post-UK inflation figures.

The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone near session tops, around the 1.2580 region and moved little post-UK inflation figures.

The pair caught some bids on Wednesday and built on the previous day's solid intraday bounce of around 85 pips from the 1.2480 region, or one-week lows. The positive move was sponsored by a weaker tone surrounding the US dollar, which remained depressed amid the upbeat market mood.