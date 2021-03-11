Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD up for the third consecutive day, eyes resistance at 1.3985/1.4000

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD rebound continue?

The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 is rebounding above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is declining. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3962. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.3924. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic indicator signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

Read more...

GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, firm above 1.3935

The GBP/USD is rising for the third consecutive day on Thursday, supported by a weaker US dollar across the board. Cable rose to 1.3977, hitting the highest level in six days and then pulled back, finding support at 1.3935.

Stocks in Wall Street are rising again, with the Dow Jones up by 0.62% at record highs and the Nasdaq 1.88%. The improvement in risk sentiment also weakened the greenback. Over the last hours, the rebound to the upside in US yields helped remove the negative pressure of the dollar.

Read more...