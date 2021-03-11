Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD up for the third consecutive day, eyes resistance at 1.3985/1.4000

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD rebound continue?
The GBPUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 is rebounding above the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is declining. We believe the bullish momentum will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3962. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.3924. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic indicator signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
GBP/USD holds onto daily gains, firm above 1.3935
The GBP/USD is rising for the third consecutive day on Thursday, supported by a weaker US dollar across the board. Cable rose to 1.3977, hitting the highest level in six days and then pulled back, finding support at 1.3935.
Stocks in Wall Street are rising again, with the Dow Jones up by 0.62% at record highs and the Nasdaq 1.88%. The improvement in risk sentiment also weakened the greenback. Over the last hours, the rebound to the upside in US yields helped remove the negative pressure of the dollar.
EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1950, below the highs. The ECB has left its policy unchanged and pledges to ramp up its bond buys in the upcoming quarter. Markets await the 30-year bond auction in the US.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
Bitcoin stalled short of $58,000, giving bears leeway to launch an assault on the support at $54,000. Ethereum remains vulnerable to losses after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. Ripple is looking toward a potential breakdown to $0.4 following the extended consolidation.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.