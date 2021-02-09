Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD up for the fourth consecutive day, holding above strong resistance

GBP/USD hits fresh multi-year highs near 1.3800

The GBP/USD broke above 1.3790 and climbed to 1.3797, reaching the highest level since April 2018. It is hovering near the highs, holding onto daily gains and looking at the 1.3800 area.

The pound gained momentum during the American session and rose further versus the dollar and erased losses against the euro. The US dollar remains under pressure but it managed to stabilized for the momentum versus the yen and commodity currencies. The DXY is moving around 90.50/55.

GBP/USD outlook: Cable climbs to nearly three-year high, generating initial bullish continuation signals

Cable rose to the highest in almost three years on Tuesday, as massive bitcoin buying by Tesla company boosted risk appetite and lifted risk-sensitive pound, while safe-haven dollar was further deflated.

Fresh advance broke above former 2021 high at 1.3758 (Jan 27), signaling continuation of recovery from 2020 low (1.1409) which paused at 1.37 zone for a couple of weeks.

