Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD up despite Brexit blues

GBP/USD drops more than 100 pips in one hour as US Democrat 'Blue Wave' victory looks unlikely

GBP/USD is feeling the pull of gravity as the safe-haven US dollar is drawing bids, with The New York Times and other media outlets reporting that President Trump is leading in the key state of Florida. The currency pair has declined by more than 100 pips to hit a low of 1.30 in the past 60 minutes or so. Meanwhile, the futures tied to the S&P, which were up nearly 1% an hour ago, are now down 0.34% on the day.

While the jury is still out on the US elections, Trump's lead in Florida has weakened the probability of a Democratic blue sweep or control of both the Senate and the House. As such, risky assets are being sold. After all, a victory for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to lead to a bigger stimulus package.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3031 Today Daily Change 0.0005 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 1.3026 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2988 Daily SMA50 1.2992 Daily SMA100 1.2883 Daily SMA200 1.2707 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3079 Previous Daily Low 1.2903 Previous Weekly High 1.308 Previous Weekly Low 1.2881 Previous Monthly High 1.3177 Previous Monthly Low 1.282 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3012 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.297 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2827 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2751 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3102 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3278

GBP/USD Forecast: Up despite Brexit blues

The GBP/USD pair surged to 1.3078 on the back of the dollar’s sell-off, and despite discouraging Brexit headlines. Financial boards are all about US elections this Tuesday, with equities soaring and the greenback plummeting ahead of the result. Regarding Brexit talks, reports indicated that trade negotiations are still stuck when it comes to a level playing field and fisheries, the two main issues that stalled progress months ago. However, progress was reported in other areas, including social security. EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier will report on progress to EU ambassadors this Wednesday.

Read More ...