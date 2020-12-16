Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD underpinned by Brexit chit-chat

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Snaps two-day uptrend but bulls stay hopeful above 1.3400

GBP/USD declines to the intraday low of 1.3436, down 0.08% on a day, during early Wednesday. Even so, the buyers remain positive as the current downside can be considered as a consolidation after a two-day run-up.

While bearish MACD and failures to cross the December 09 high of 1.3478 indicates extra downside of the quote, a joint of 10-day SMA and a falling trend line from December 04, around 1.3375, will restrict any further weakness.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit chit-chat underpin the pound

The GBP/USD pair is up on Tuesday, trading near a daily high of 1.3452. The sterling is all about Brexit as leaders battle to clinch a trade deal before December 31. The pair traded as low as 1.3279, weighed by mixed UK employment figures and comments from UK PM Boris Johnson’s spokesman. This last said that the UK wants a post-Brexit deal but not “at any cost.” PM Johnson told his senior minister that the most likely outcome was a no-deal Brexit. The news feeds were flooded by rumors and speculation, but no official announcement has been made at the end of the day.

Read More ...