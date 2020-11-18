Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD underpind by Brexit hope

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Buyers stay hopeful above 1.3195 support confluence

GBP/USD ticks up to 1.3260, gaining 0.06% intraday, during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Wednesday. In doing so, the Cable keeps Friday’s recovery moves from 10-day SMA and an ascending trend line from November 02 amid bullish MACD signals. GBP/USD buyers currently eye the 1.3300 round-figure ahead of targeting the monthly peak surrounding 1.3315.

During the quote’s sustained rise past-1.3315, the 1.3400 threshold can offer an intermediate halt before propelling the bulls toward September’s high near 1.3485. Alternatively, a daily closing below 1.3195 support joint can quickly challenge the previous week’s low near 1.3105. Though, the 1.3100 mark may stop the GBP

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit hopes underpin the pound

The GBP/USD pair got boosted by market talks hinting a trade deal between the UK and the EU might be around the corner. The pair hit a daily high of 1.3272, now trading in the 1.3250 price zone, further underpinned by the broad dollar’s weakness. Trade talks have resumed in Brussels, and the encouraging headlines over a breakthrough were partially overshadowed by the potential failure of negotiations, as the two sides are still away on key points. Ireland Prime Minister Micheal Martin said that the UK economy is not prepared for a no-deal Brexit.

