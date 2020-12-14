Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under siege

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Probes the week-start gap-up as Brexit optimism fades below 200-HMA

GBP/USD drops to 1.3320 while flashing 0.67% intraday gains during Monday’s Asian trading. In doing so, the cable fades the week-start gap to the north, mainly due to the Brexit news, amid failures to cross the 200-HMA Given the fears of a no-deal Brexit, the quote’s pullback from 200-HMA directs the GBP/USD sellers towards a horizontal area comprising multiple levels since November 07, between 1.3250 and 1.3240.

GBP/USD Forecast: No-deal Brexit looms, pound under siege

Diminished chances of a Brexit deal had hit the Sterling Pound last week, resulting in GBP/USD plummeting to 1.3133, its lowest in almost a month. The pair bounced ahead of the weekly close to settle in the 1.3220 price zone, still at risk of collapsing on a no-deal between the UK and the EU. By the end of the week, UK PM Boris Johnson said that it is “very, very likely” that the UK will have to trade with the EU on WTO terms, while EU’s Ursula Von Der Leyen told EU leaders that a no-deal is the most likely outcome.

