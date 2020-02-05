Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure, trading sub 1.300 figure

GBP/USD: Cable's outlook remains highly uncertain [Video]

The outlook for Cable remains highly uncertain. January was a very choppy month, and if anything, as we have moved into February, the outlook has become even more difficult to call. However, what is notable is that there is an appetite for the bulls to defend corrective moves into the $1.2900/$1.3000 area. A positive candle yesterday has once more seen the market close back above $1.3000. With an arguable bull hammer candle there is a support of recent lows between $1.2940/$1.2960. Read more...

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound under pressure, trading sub 1.300 figure

Following the October and December bull-market, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

GBP/USD four-hour chart

The pound is under pressure in the lower end of its range. Bears are attacking the 1.2977 support level as they likely intend to drive the price further down towards 1.2940 and the 1.2900 figure. Resistances are seen near the 1.3010, 1.3040 and 1.3085 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Read more...

GBP/USD: bullish breakout and consolidation making the buyers optimistic

GBP/USD produced a bullish inside bar on the daily chart yesterday. It is a strong support zone, where the price had a bounce several times. On the H1 chart, the price made a breakout at yesterday’s highest high. It has been on consolidation, where the breakout level has been holding the price as a level of support. If it produces a bullish reversal candle followed by a breakout at today’s highest high, the buyers may go long on the pair to grab some green pips. Read more...