Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure, trading sub 1.300 figure

GBP/USD: Cable's outlook remains highly uncertain [Video]
The outlook for Cable remains highly uncertain. January was a very choppy month, and if anything, as we have moved into February, the outlook has become even more difficult to call. However, what is notable is that there is an appetite for the bulls to defend corrective moves into the $1.2900/$1.3000 area. A positive candle yesterday has once more seen the market close back above $1.3000. With an arguable bull hammer candle there is a support of recent lows between $1.2940/$1.2960. Read more...
GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound under pressure, trading sub 1.300 figure
Following the October and December bull-market, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above the 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs).
GBP/USD four-hour chart
The pound is under pressure in the lower end of its range. Bears are attacking the 1.2977 support level as they likely intend to drive the price further down towards 1.2940 and the 1.2900 figure. Resistances are seen near the 1.3010, 1.3040 and 1.3085 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Read more...
GBP/USD: bullish breakout and consolidation making the buyers optimistic
GBP/USD produced a bullish inside bar on the daily chart yesterday. It is a strong support zone, where the price had a bounce several times. On the H1 chart, the price made a breakout at yesterday’s highest high. It has been on consolidation, where the breakout level has been holding the price as a level of support. If it produces a bullish reversal candle followed by a breakout at today’s highest high, the buyers may go long on the pair to grab some green pips. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.1000 as USD gathers strength on PMI data
EUR/USD is trading near 1.10, down 0.4% on the day. The US private sector added 291K jobs in January, highest since May 2015 while the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI arrived at 55.5 to beat the market expectation. Reports on potential coronavirus cures are lifting the market mood.
GBP/USD falls back to around 1.30 after upbeat US data
GBP/USD is battling 1.30 once again after the US ADP jobs report beat expectations with 291K. Earlier, sterling advanced after UK Services PMI was upgraded to 53.9 in January.
Cryptos: Bitcoin dominance in play for a full bull run
Bitcoin's dominance chart now sets the future for the entire market. XRP comes into play and moves strongly to take over from the big two, Bitcoin and Ether. Bitcoin could go into a lateral-bullish mode for a few days.
Gold moves little post-ADP, flat-lined above $1550
Gold held near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1552-53 region and had a rather muted reaction to the US ADP report.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.