Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure inside nearby trading range

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Under pressure inside nearby trading range

GBP/USD drops to 1.2431 amid the early Asian session on Tuesday. Even so, the pair remains between the ranges established since last Thursday amid bearish MACD. As a result, the range support, also comprising 50% Fibonacci retracement of April 06-14 upside, around 1.2405, becomes the immediate rest-point to watch during the pair’s further declines.

Should there be a further downside below 1.2405, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.2350 and April 08 low near 1.2290 will flash on the bears’ radars. Meanwhile, a 100-HMA level of 1.2495 could restrict the pair’s immediate recovery moves ahead of the said range’s resistance, near 1.2525.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Eyes on March employment figures

The GBP/USD pair is ending Monday with modest losses around 1.2450, unable to find directional strength throughout the day. Demand for the greenback was the main driver for the pair, with the dollar depending on the market’s sentiment. The coronavirus pandemic continues to take its toll on global economic progress, and the UK is no exception. The contagion and the death toll figures are giving some modest signs of improvement, but it’s too early to call for flattening curves. Furthermore, UK PM Johnson’s spokesman said that the government is concerned about a second peak if they move too quickly to relax the lockdown.

Read More ...