Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure despite the US dollar's woes

GBP/USD signs of bullish impluse

GBP/USD has been in a corrective pattern since the 14th of April 2020. The current wave count is of an expanded flat pattern with an exhaustion gap just before the 50 Fibonacci level at 1.20268. The gap resulted in a reversal that was impulsive in nature that is now testing our channel resistance.

A clear break of channel support and retest of 1.22500 will be the first confirmation of a change of direction for the GBP. As more weakness is expected out of the dollar we can expect the GBP/USD to gain.

GBP/USD analysis: Could consolidate

Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tried to surpass the resistance formed by the 200-hour SMA and the monthly S1 in the 1.2280 area. During Wednesday morning, the rate was trading at 1.2240.

Note that the currency pair faced the support cluster formed by the weekly PP, the Fibo 38.20%, as well the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1.2190/1.2218 range. If the given support and resistance hold, it is likely that the pair could consolidate in the short run.

