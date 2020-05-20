Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure despite the US dollar's woes

GBP/USD signs of bullish impluse
GBP/USD has been in a corrective pattern since the 14th of April 2020. The current wave count is of an expanded flat pattern with an exhaustion gap just before the 50 Fibonacci level at 1.20268. The gap resulted in a reversal that was impulsive in nature that is now testing our channel resistance.
A clear break of channel support and retest of 1.22500 will be the first confirmation of a change of direction for the GBP. As more weakness is expected out of the dollar we can expect the GBP/USD to gain.
GBP/USD analysis: Could consolidate
Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate tried to surpass the resistance formed by the 200-hour SMA and the monthly S1 in the 1.2280 area. During Wednesday morning, the rate was trading at 1.2240.
Note that the currency pair faced the support cluster formed by the weekly PP, the Fibo 38.20%, as well the 55– and 100-hour SMAs in the 1.2190/1.2218 range. If the given support and resistance hold, it is likely that the pair could consolidate in the short run.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to gains near 1.1000 after FOMC Minutes
As expected, the Minutes of the latest FOMC Minutes passed unnoticed in terms of price action. The document confirmed its highly unlikely policymakers would implement negative rates.
GBP/USD eases further, heads towards 1.2200
The GBP/USD pair is trading below 1.2250 as BOE Governor Bailey said negative rates are "under active review." The pair slides despite the dollar’s broad weakness.
Bitcoin dumps as a rumour goes round that Satoshi Nakamoto moved coins
The price of BTC/USD crashed around USD 472 as a rumor circulated that the infamous Satoshi Nakamoto moved some coins. Around 50 Bitcoin that were mined in the first month of Bitcoin's existence has been moved...
Gold clings to small daily gains near $1,750
The XAU/USD pair is fluctuating in a tight range near $1,750 on Wednesday as the upbeat market mood dampens the demand for safe-haven assets.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out
If the selling bias accelerates, then the area of recent lows in the 99/15/10 band should come into focus in the short-term.