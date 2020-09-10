Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure despite bouncing from lows

GBP/USD Price Analysis: MACD teases bulls around 1.3000

GBP/USD stays modestly changed around 1.3000 during Thursday’s Asian session. The Cable bounced off late-July lows the previous day while the MACD conditions are suggesting further recovery. As a result, the bulls can aim for August 24 low near 1.3060 as nearby resistance on the break of the latest high of 1.3023.

However, a confluence of 200-bar SMA and an upward sloping trend line from July 29, near 1.3135/40 will question the bulls afterward. Meanwhile, a downside break of the recent low near 1.2885 will drag the quote to a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July 14 to September 01 high, around 1.2860.

Read More ...

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit woes keep limiting the upside

The GBP/USD pair plunged to 1.2884 following news that the UK introduced in Parliament an Internal Market Bill, meant to protect jobs in the kingdom after the transition period ends next December. The bill sounded all the alarms, as it may impact the UK’s relationship with the EU, given that it could re-write parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, particularly related to the Northern Ireland Protocol. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that “breaching the Withdrawal Agreement would break international law and undermine trust.”

Read More ...