Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure but around 1.3900

The GBP/USD pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and touched an intraday high level of 1.3932 during the early European session . The uptick allowed the pair to reverse a part of Friday's retracement slide from over one month tops and was sponsored by a combination of factors. The British pound remained supported by the declining trend in Delta variant infections in the UK and positive Brexit-related development. In fact, Britain reported 24,470 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, down from 26,144 on Saturday. Read more...

GBP/USD bears are seeking a break of hourly support and eye a drop to test 1.3820 . The BoE and Fed is the driving theme while the US dollar is caught up in risk-on and off ebbs and flow. After hitting a five-week high of $1.3983 on Friday, closing its best week versus the weakening greenback since early May, the sterling bears have piled in again as the week gets underway. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3886 and down some 0.13% on the day so far. Read more...

The pound started the week with a weak tone, with GBP/USD falling to 1.3875, its lowest in three days . The pair peaked at 1.3932, helped by the UK Markit Manufacturing, which improved to 60.4 in July, as anticipated. Poor US data hit the market’s mood, leading to sharp Wall Street’s losses and mild demand for the safe-haven dollar. Persistent tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol. The EU has paused its legal action against the UK for alleged breaches of the Northern Ireland Protocol last week but refused to review the Protocol that the UK wants to change. Read more...

