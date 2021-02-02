Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure but above the 1.3640/50 support area

GBP/USD: Depressed below 1.3700 despite cautious optimism at UK

GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.3660-55 during the initial Asian trading session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cable fails to cheer upbeat news from the UK as the US dollar index rises to an eight-week top.

While a strong vaccination drive and recently receding coronavirus (COVID-19) figures could have favored GBP/USD bulls, the first South African covid variant case in England without any travel history probe the optimism.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.3688 Today Daily Change 0.0028 Today Daily Change % 0.20 Today daily open 1.366 Trends Daily SMA20 1.3647 Daily SMA50 1.3524 Daily SMA100 1.3266 Daily SMA200 1.2982 Levels Previous Daily High 1.3758 Previous Daily Low 1.3656 Previous Weekly High 1.3759 Previous Weekly Low 1.361 Previous Monthly High 1.3759 Previous Monthly Low 1.3451 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3695 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3719 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3625 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.359 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3524 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3727 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3793 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3828

GBP/USD Forecast: Under pressure but above the 1.3640/50 support area

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3655 amid the persistent dollar’s demand, bouncing just modestly ahead of the daily close. The pound eased despite mostly encouraging UK data, as Mortgage Approvals rose to 103.381 K in December, while Consumer Credit in the same month improved to £-0.965 billion. Also, the January Markit Manufacturing PMI was revised to 54.1 from a preliminary estimate of 52.9.

