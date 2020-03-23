Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure below weekly falling trendline

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Under pressure below weekly falling trendline
With the broad US dollar strength in place, GBP/USD drops 0.60% to 1.1550 during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Cable pair extends its U-turn from the one-week-old falling trend line, which in turn signals the revisit to the monthly low near 1.1410. Should there be a further downside past-1.1410, also breaking below 1.1400 round-figure, the bears might extend the journey towards 1.1100 area.
However, nearly oversold RSI conditions seem to challenge the bears and hence buyers can take entry on the break of the trend line resistance, currently near 1.1885.
GBP/USD Forecast: Corrective advances attract sellers
The GBP/USD pair closed Friday in the green but coming from a fresh multi-decade low of 1.1409. The pair plummeted for a second consecutive week, as the UK Government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak came too late. On Sunday, the number of cases in the UK stood at 5,067 while the death toll reached 233. Late Friday, British PM Johnson and Finance Minister Sunak announced a series of measures meant to deal with the effects of the crisis on the economy, announcing that the government would help companies pay wages as London entered lockdown.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
