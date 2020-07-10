Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2600 amid risk-off mood

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.2600 amid risk-off mood

Following a steady decline in the overnight trade, GBP/USD looks to extend the downside consolidative mode below 1.2600 in early Europe and remains vulnerable amid broad risk-aversion.

The persistent surge in coronavirus cases in the US, concerns over the global economic rebound and Brexit uncertainty exert bearish pressure on the spot.

Further, the Telegraph report that Alok Sharma, the UK Business Secretary walked away from the European Union’s (EU) coronavirus vaccine scheme, adds to the downside in the pound.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2586 Today Daily Change -0.0021 Today Daily Change % -0.17 Today daily open 1.2607 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2479 Daily SMA50 1.243 Daily SMA100 1.2441 Daily SMA200 1.2698 Levels Previous Daily High 1.267 Previous Daily Low 1.26 Previous Weekly High 1.253 Previous Weekly Low 1.2252 Previous Monthly High 1.2813 Previous Monthly Low 1.2252 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2627 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2643 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2581 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2556 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2512 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2651 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2695 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2721

GBP/USD Price Analysis: If the price falls further there is a good support at 1.2533

GBP/USD has held up better than most on Thursday as the greenback fights back. The market has been making higher highs and higher lows but the market retraced just short of the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement level.

If the price does pull back further the 50% Fib retracement looks firm. At the moment the engulfing candlestick pattern is indicating that the market could move lower. The Relative Strength Index has pulled away from the oversold level. The MACD signal lines have had a bearish crossover but they are above the mid-zone indicating the trend might not be over just yet. The histogram is still in the green but only marginally.

