Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD under pressure across the board adds to losses

GBP/USD drops further under 1.3600 amid risk aversion and new restrictions in UK

The GBP/USD pair dropped further during the American session amid a stronger US dollar and as the pound remains under pressure. The pair bottomed at 1.3559, hitting the lowest since last Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, cable reached levels above 1.3700 for the first time since April 2018 before reversing its intraday trend. The sharp decline from the top was triggered by a slide of the pound amid expectations of new restrictions in the UK. The government will deliver a statement on the subject. The increase in COVID-19 cases and the new strain offset the developments related to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Read more...

GBP/USD reverses at HFT sell zone and falls toward HFT buy zone

We are analyzing the activity of high-frequency trading algorithms today and find that the action is in the GBPUSD currency pair.

Cable reached the light HFT selling pressure zone in the morning and reversed there. The light HFT sell zone is noted at 1.3698 and above, and was the area where at least three separate bullish attempts were rejected today.

Read more...