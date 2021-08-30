Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD unattractive amid Brexit and coronavirus woes

GBP/USD: The calm before the storm below critical daily trendline resistance
GBP/USD is stuck in the mud on Monday trading for the entire day between a narrow range of between 1.3734 and 1.3775 and at the lowest ATR for 2021 so far at 0.00796.
Domestically, the UK has a very quiet week ahead, starting off with a bank holiday Monday, hence the calm in markets as London traders soak up their last rays of summer sunshine.
Meanwhile, cable has struggled to hold onto its top spot this month, capped below 50% of the August drop. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound unattractive amid Brexit and coronavirus woes
The GBP/USD pair ended Monday unchanged in the 1.3760 price zone after spending the day within a tight 40 pips range. The pair was unable to attract speculative interest amid a local holiday and a scarce macroeconomic calendar. The pound remains unattractive amid concerns related to persistent tensions with the EU, the latest related to food shortages in the UK amid disruption in the supply chain. Another factor undermining demand for the British currency is the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant, which results in over 30K new cases per day. Read more...
GBP/USD outlook: Bulls lose traction on approach to the base of thick daily cloud
Bulls started to lose steam on Monday after last week’s nearly 1% advance, facing strong headwinds from the base of thick daily cloud (1.3760).
Although the price action is holding near the top of multi-day congestion, cable is lacking strength for eventual break higher.
Renewed concerns about the UK economic recovery on global threats from Delta variant spread and hopes that the Fed will start tapering in the near future, limit pound’s recovery, while traders focus US Aug payroll data for fresh signals. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps battling around 1.1800
EUR/USD retained most of its Friday’s gains and trades around 1.18, although tepid European data put a cap to the pair. Eyes on US employment data scheduled for later in the week.
GBP/USD edges higher as investors shrug off UK concerns
GBP/USD has recaptured the 1.3750 level, despite Brexit-related shortages and elevated UK covid cases. The US dollar is still on the back foot as the Fed is unlikely to withdraw stimulus soon.
XAU/USD corrects further from three-week highs, hit daily lows under $1810
Gold prices pulled back further during the American session even as the DXY dropped back into negative territory. The ounce fell to $1809.90 hitting fresh daily low. It is hovering around $1810, down almost $10 for the day.
Dogecoin buyers nowhere to be seen as DOGE price dips lower
Dogecoin (DOGE) is in a bit of pause mode as buyers have not been able to push prices above $0.30. After the correction DOGE had on August 24, price action has refrained from paring back those losses with the break of the green ascending trend line.
Dollar slumps on new taper message
Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered no signal on the timing of the taper at Jackson Hole and that left the market more confident that a September move was coming. But it was the way Powell and other Fed speakers began to shape the taper message in a new way.