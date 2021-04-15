Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD unable to take advantage of the broad dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD testing deeper levels into critical daily resistance

GBP/USD is trading around flat on Thursday, printing 1.3783 at the time of writing having travelled between a low of 1.3761 and a high of 1.3808. It's been a mixed day as traders weigh up the outlook for the US dollar, UK and US economies. The dollar index edged higher on Thursday following a poor performance on Wednesday that led to a follow-through in London where the DXY hit a low of 91.4930 before recovering.

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls have some chances if the pair breaks above 1.3815

The GBP/USD pair remained at the upper end of its weekly range, peaking at 1.3808 but finishing the day little changed just below 1.3800. Risk appetite was patent across equities markets but failed to reach the FX board. The absence of macroeconomic news coming from the UK should have helped the pound to breach the 1.3800 threshold against the greenback, weakened by the better market mood and plummeting government bond yields.

