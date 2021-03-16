Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD unable to defeat 1.4000 but upside risks persist

GBP/USD Forecast: Seems vulnerable to retest sub-1.3800 levels, or monthly lows

The GBP/USD pair extended last week's rejection slide from the key 1.4000 psychological mark and dropped to three-day lows on Monday. The intraday slide of around 100 pips was exclusively sponsored by some follow-through US dollar buying, which remained well supported by the recent sharp rise in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors remain optimistic about the prospects for a relatively faster US economic recovery from the pandemic. This, along with expectations for a possible uptick in US inflation, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to over one-year tops last week.

On the other hand, the British pound was pressured by the fact that the European Union launched legal action against the UK over its alleged violation of the Brexit divorce deal on trading arrangements with Northern Ireland. Bulls seemed unimpressed, rather shrugged off the Bank of England Governor Andres Bailey's comments, saying that the recent rise in yields was consistent with an improvement in the economic outlook. Read more...

GBP/USD technical analysis: Unable to defeat 1.4000 but upside risks persist

GBPUSD is heading for a retest of the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), currently residing within a support base of 1.3757-1.3800. However, the soaring SMAs are defending the more than 5-month uptrend. The flattening red Tenkan-sen line, although beneath the rising blue Kijun-sen line - which is backing the positive picture - is suggesting that the bears may struggle to shift the momentum to the downside.

Nevertheless, the now bearish short-term oscillators are signalling that the endured bullish tone has faded. The MACD, in the positive region, is below its red trigger line and is aiming for the zero threshold, while the falling RSI is dipping into bearish territory. Furthermore, the negatively charged stochastic oscillator is promoting additional deterioration in the pair. Read more...

GBP/USD analysis: Passes support zone

The GBP/USD has passed the support of the zone that kept it up since March 10. On Tuesday morning, the pair reached the support of the weekly S1 at 1.3813. In the meantime, it was spotted that the 55-hour SMA and the resistance of the weekly simple pivot point caused the most recent decline, which pushed through the mentioned support zone.

In regards to the near term future, the rate is highly likely going to consolidate by trading sideways above the weekly S1 simple pivot point or retracing back up until the hourly simple moving averages catch up with the rate. Read more...