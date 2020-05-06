Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD unable to attract speculative interest

GBP/USD: UK-US trade talks, coronavirus trouble traders below 1.2500 ahead of BOE

GBP/USD narrows the trading range below 1.2500, presently down 0.05% on a day around 1.2430, while heading into the London open on Wednesday. Even if the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) woes keep exerting downside pressure on the Cable, the on-going trade talks with the US, ahead of the “Super Thursday”, limits the pair moves. Also likely to contribute towards the recent pause could be the upcoming final reading of April month UK Constriction PMI.

On Tuesday, Britain registered the highest death toll in Europe by crossing Italy’s 29,315 figures with 29,427. This exerts additional pressure on the Tory government that is already criticized heavily for the lack of medical supplies, falling below testing targets and a lack of clear guidelines for lockdown exit.

GBP/USD Overview Today last price 1.2431 Today Daily Change -0.0005 Today Daily Change % -0.04 Today daily open 1.2436 Trends Daily SMA20 1.2449 Daily SMA50 1.2421 Daily SMA100 1.2728 Daily SMA200 1.2657 Levels Previous Daily High 1.2484 Previous Daily Low 1.2421 Previous Weekly High 1.2644 Previous Weekly Low 1.236 Previous Monthly High 1.2648 Previous Monthly Low 1.2165 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2445 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.246 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.241 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2383 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2346 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2473 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.251 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2536

GBP/USD Forecast: Unable to attract speculative interest

The GBP/USD pair remained confined to a tight intraday range this Tuesday, ending the day as it started around 1.2450. The UK April Markit Services PMI was upwardly revised from 12.3 to 13.4, beating the market’s expectations of 12.2. Nevertheless, it indicated an unprecedented contraction as a result of the current coronavirus-related crisis. Meanwhile, the UK has become Europe’s coronavirus epicentre, with over 30,000 dead, surpassing those in Italy. On Wednesday, Markit will report the UK April Construction PMI, foreseen at 22 from 39.3 in the previous month.

