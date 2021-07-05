Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: UK’s reopening underpins the pound

GBP/USD in for a volatile ride this week, focus on the downside below 1.3890
Cable bulls might be coming up for their last breath on a busy week ahead. The US dollar is a touch softer and testing critical daily support. Covid, FOMC and the BoE governor are in the mix for the week ahead as the underlying fundamentals. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3853 and a touch higher on the day by 0.2%. Cable has travelled between a low of 1.3816 and a high of 1.3861 so far with technical prospects of a deeper upside retracement to follow, targeting into the 1.3880s. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3844
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|1.3831
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3972
|Daily SMA50
|1.4028
|Daily SMA100
|1.3951
|Daily SMA200
|1.365
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3845
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3732
|Previous Weekly High
|1.394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3732
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4249
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3787
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3775
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.376
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3689
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3647
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3874
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3987
GBP/USD Forecast: UK’s reopening underpins the pound
The GBP/USD pair advanced to 1.3861 in a slow start to the week, trading nearby as the day comes to an end. The pound found support on comments from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced all restrictive measures would be lifted on July 19, including the use of masks and social distancing rules. He also noted that people will no longer be instructed to work from home, despite surging coronavirus cases. A final decision will be made on July 12. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling has three reasons to stage a recovery, levels
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar remains on the back foot following the NFP. Optimism about Britain's reopening, upbeat UK data and a Brexit truce support sterling. Monday's four-hour chart is showing momentum has turned positive. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
