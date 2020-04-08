Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD UK’s leadership crisis caps advances

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Choppy inside short-term falling channel

GBP/USD drops 0.10% to 0.1.2320 as the Asian markets gain momentum amid the early Wednesday. The pair remains inside an eight-day-old falling trend channel while staying below 200-bar SMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-month declines.

While the lower line of the mentioned channel, near 1.2175, offers immediate strong support to the pair, 1.2000 and March 20 high around 1.1935 will appear on the sellers’ radars afterward.

GBP/USD Forecast: UK’s leadership crisis caps advances

The GBP/USD pair advanced to hit 1.2384 at the beginning of the US session, easing afterwards to settle at around 1.2340. The pair fell to 1.2292 with no particular catalyst by the end of the European session but quickly recovered. Meanwhile, the UK faces a leadership crisis, as PM Johnson remains in intensive care. The latest reports indicated that he is not on a ventilator, but that he has been receiving oxygen. Furthermore, the Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has gone into self-isolation after a family member showed symptoms of coronavirus. Dominic Raab is in charge, although many wonder if he could fulfil the role.



