Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: UK to lift restrictions despite rising coronavirus cases

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls seem non-committed after dovish BoE
The GBP/USD pair kicked off the new week on a positive note and touched an intraday high level of 1.3939 during the early European session. The British pound was supported by the optimism that the UK remains on track to end COVID-19 measures in July. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the remaining restrictions will be lifted on 19 July but has also promised a data review to see if this can happen two weeks earlier on 5 July. This, along with a subdued US dollar demand, provided a goodish intraday lift to the major. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: UK to lift restrictions despite rising coronavirus cases
The GBP/USD pair advanced to an intraday high of 1.3939, trimming gains ahead of the close to finish the day unchanged around 1.3880. The pair shed ground ahead of Wall Street’s opening on renewed dollar’s demand, fueled by higher US government bond yields. Yields retreated and demand for the greenback receded, but GBP/USD could not bounce. Read more...
UK's Javid: No reason to go beyond July 19 to lift restrictions
British health minister Sajid Javid said on Monday that they don't see any reasons to go beyond July 19 to lift coronavirus-related restrictions, as reported by Reuters. "We know we cannot eliminate the coronavirus; we have to learn to live with it," Javid told parliament. "We should not wait a moment longer than we need to lift restrictions.". Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.388
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4055
|Daily SMA50
|1.4036
|Daily SMA100
|1.395
|Daily SMA200
|1.3623
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3936
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3872
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4001
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3787
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4234
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3801
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3896
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3911
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3856
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3831
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3791
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.392
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.396
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
