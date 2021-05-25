Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling's rise hobbled by Brexit friction, rising UK covid cases
Fed fuel as its limits – sterling is struggling to take advantage of dollar weakness and that may indicate an inability to reach higher ground. While EUR/USD has hit new highs, GBP/USD is lagging behind. There are two reasons for the pound's issues. First, Brexit refuses to die, and with it, the frictions around the Northern Ireland protocol. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated there can be no changes to the agreement signed, angering London. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session. The UK reported the CBI Realized Sales, which unexpectedly contracted to 18 in May from 20 in the previous month, missing the expected 24. Read more...
Cable drops on weak data, strong rise of EUR/GBP cross
Cable lost traction on Tuesday and fell around 100 pips, deflated by downbeat CBI survey of the retail sector and strong rise of EURGBP cross. Fresh weakness moves focus to the lower boundary of the range in which the price action moves for the sixth straight day. Long upper shadows of daily candles points to strong headwinds bulls face at 1.42 zone, following few spikes close to 2021 high (1.4238), but repeated failures to register a daily close above 1.4200 handle, generate initial signal of stall and possible pullback. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.4148
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.4156
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.4029
|Daily SMA50
|1.3905
|Daily SMA100
|1.3849
|Daily SMA200
|1.3507
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.4172
|Previous Daily Low
|1.4112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4234
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.4077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4009
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3669
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.4149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.4135
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.4121
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.4086
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.4061
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4181
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4207
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4242
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
