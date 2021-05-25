Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling's rise hobbled by Brexit friction, rising UK covid cases

Fed fuel as its limits – sterling is struggling to take advantage of dollar weakness and that may indicate an inability to reach higher ground. While EUR/USD has hit new highs, GBP/USD is lagging behind. There are two reasons for the pound's issues. First, Brexit refuses to die, and with it, the frictions around the Northern Ireland protocol. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated there can be no changes to the agreement signed, angering London. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session. The UK reported the CBI Realized Sales, which unexpectedly contracted to 18 in May from 20 in the previous month, missing the expected 24. Read more...

Cable drops on weak data, strong rise of EUR/GBP cross

Cable lost traction on Tuesday and fell around 100 pips, deflated by downbeat CBI survey of the retail sector and strong rise of EURGBP cross. Fresh weakness moves focus to the lower boundary of the range in which the price action moves for the sixth straight day. Long upper shadows of daily candles points to strong headwinds bulls face at 1.42 zone, following few spikes close to 2021 high (1.4238), but repeated failures to register a daily close above 1.4200 handle, generate initial signal of stall and possible pullback. Read more...