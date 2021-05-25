Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

NEWS | | By FXStreet Team

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling's rise hobbled by Brexit friction, rising UK covid cases

Fed fuel as its limits – sterling is struggling to take advantage of dollar weakness and that may indicate an inability to reach higher ground. While EUR/USD has hit new highs, GBP/USD is lagging behind. There are two reasons for the pound's issues. First, Brexit refuses to die, and with it, the frictions around the Northern Ireland protocol. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated there can be no changes to the agreement signed, angering London. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session. The UK reported the CBI Realized Sales, which unexpectedly contracted to 18 in May from 20 in the previous month, missing the expected 24. Read more...

Cable drops on weak data, strong rise of EUR/GBP cross

Cable lost traction on Tuesday and fell around 100 pips, deflated by downbeat CBI survey of the retail sector and strong rise of EURGBP cross. Fresh weakness moves focus to the lower boundary of the range in which the price action moves for the sixth straight day. Long upper shadows of daily candles points to strong headwinds bulls face at 1.42 zone, following few spikes close to 2021 high (1.4238), but repeated failures to register a daily close above 1.4200 handle, generate initial signal of stall and possible pullback. Read more...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.4148
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.4156
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.4029
Daily SMA50 1.3905
Daily SMA100 1.3849
Daily SMA200 1.3507
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.4172
Previous Daily Low 1.4112
Previous Weekly High 1.4234
Previous Weekly Low 1.4077
Previous Monthly High 1.4009
Previous Monthly Low 1.3669
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.4149
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.4135
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.4121
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.4086
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.4061
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.4181
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.4207
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.4242

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside

EUR/USD: Up for a bumpy ride, 1.2280 guards immediate upside

EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

GBP/USD: UK progressive reopening underpins the pound

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair’s decline, although modest dollar’s demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session. 

GBP/USD News

Gold consolidates run-up to early January top around $1,900

Gold consolidates run-up to early January top around $1,900

Gold (XAU/USD) bulls catch a breather around $1,900, recently easing to $1,898.72, following a notable rise to refresh multi-day high, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. 

Gold News

Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1

Dogecoin price consolidates while DOGE targets $1

Dogecoin price has begun consolidating along the 50-day SMA and above the midline of the descending channel since May 20. Over the last few days, the relative strength shown by DOGE is a noteworthy divergence considering that it was created as a joke and has no utility.

Read more

RBNZ Preview: Improving economic performance but same policy

RBNZ Preview: Improving economic performance but same policy

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings at its meeting on Wednesday, taking into account improving economic performance, the country’s nascent vaccination campaign and concerns over the new Indian covid variant.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures