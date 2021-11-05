Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast GBP/USD: UK growth and US inflation data leave no room to rest after the crash

GBP/USD remains better offered on the outcome as markets weigh the central bank divergences . US September Nonfarm Payrolls arrived as +531K vs. the expected +425K and weighs on cable. GBP/USD has been on the back foot ever since the Bank of England disappointed markets with a surprise hold and today's Nonfarm Payrolls have potentially hammered the nail in the proverbial coffin. On the release of the numbers, GBP/USD is slightly offered, down some 0.40% on the day so far, travelling from a high of 1.3509 to a low of 1.3424. Read more...

GBP/USD has gone into a consolidation phase following Thursday's slump. The British pound has suffered heavy losses on Thursday and GBP/USD registered its largest one-day decline in more than a year with investors reacting to the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave its policy rate unchanged. As European investors enter the market on Friday, the pair is facing renewed bearish pressure and trading below 1.3500. Read more...

GBP/USD has crashed in response to the BOE's no-hike decision and Fed tapering. The first week of November has been one to remember – a crash of nearly 300 pips due to BOE's "close call" to refrain from raising rates and the Fed's expected, yet marginally hawkish tapering decision. Politics on both sides of the pond may now move from the back burner to the fore. Read more...

