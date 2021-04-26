Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD & UK economy in focus

GBP & UK economy in focus: BoE personnel expect rapid growth
The pound has been a strong performer of late and the 1.40 level is in focus from both a technical and fundamental point of view.
As expected, last week’s data flow out of the UK was once again supportive for the pound.
Solid retail sales, strong PMIs and rising inflation have all endorsed the strong recovery narrative for the nation and its currency.
While this week's calendar will be very quiet with no Bank of England officials scheduled to speak either, the market might wish to pay particular attention to comments from the Bank of England's deputy governor, Ben Broadbents comments with the Telegraph from the weekend: Get set for 'very rapid' recovery, says Bank of England's Broadbent.
GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit is far from over and weighing on the pound
The pound benefited from the positive market’s mood, ending Friday and the week with gains in the 1.3870 price zone. UK data released at the end of the week was generally encouraging, as March Retail Sales were up 5.4% MoM, much better than the 1.5% expected. Yearly basis, sales jumped 7.2%. Also, the April Markit flash Manufacturing PMI printed at 60.6, while the services index came in at 60.1. Looser pandemic restrictions, as the UK immunization campaign is among the faster ones, pushed the private sector into the fastest pace of growth since late 2013.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 1.2100 on the way to key hurdles
EUR/USD bulls look for clear direction around early March top while taking rounds to 1.2100 during the Asian session on Monday. A successful break of 100-day SMA, bullish MACD suggest further upside. March’s top, a descending trend line from early January test immediate rise.
GBP/USD looks to recapture 1.4000 amid persistent USD weakness
The pound has been a strong performer of late and the 1.40 level is in focus from both a technical and fundamental point of view. As expected, last week’s data flow out of the UK was once again supportive for the pound while the US dollar continued its downward spiral.
Gold picks up bids above $1,772-73 support confluence
Gold refreshes intraday day near $1780 while snapping a two-day downtrend with mild gains. Monthly support line, 50-SMA restrict immediate downside ahead of early month top. Bulls need a clear break above $1,800 to retake controls.
Cardano price may surge 20% if this critical level is breached
Cardano price entered the choppy zone on February 27 and showed no directional bias. Although there were deviations below the ranges, ADA seems to revert the mean. A decisive close above the supply zone’s upper band at $1.23 could trigger an upside move.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?