Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD & UK economy in focus

GBP & UK economy in focus: BoE personnel expect rapid growth

The pound has been a strong performer of late and the 1.40 level is in focus from both a technical and fundamental point of view.

As expected, last week’s data flow out of the UK was once again supportive for the pound.

Solid retail sales, strong PMIs and rising inflation have all endorsed the strong recovery narrative for the nation and its currency.

While this week's calendar will be very quiet with no Bank of England officials scheduled to speak either, the market might wish to pay particular attention to comments from the Bank of England's deputy governor, Ben Broadbents comments with the Telegraph from the weekend: Get set for 'very rapid' recovery, says Bank of England's Broadbent.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit is far from over and weighing on the pound

The pound benefited from the positive market’s mood, ending Friday and the week with gains in the 1.3870 price zone. UK data released at the end of the week was generally encouraging, as March Retail Sales were up 5.4% MoM, much better than the 1.5% expected. Yearly basis, sales jumped 7.2%. Also, the April Markit flash Manufacturing PMI printed at 60.6, while the services index came in at 60.1. Looser pandemic restrictions, as the UK immunization campaign is among the faster ones, pushed the private sector into the fastest pace of growth since late 2013.

