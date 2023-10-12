Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns sharply lower

GBP/USD turns sharply lower as post-US CPI inflation rout sends the Pound Sterling down below 1.22

The GBP/USD has plunged 1.2% from Thursday's peaks, dropping into 1.2180 after the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading broadly beat market expectations, and investors are concerned that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will get pushed further into a high-for-longer rate hike cycle. Read More...

Pound Sterling tumbles on hotter US headline inflation data

The Pound Sterling (GBP) faces intense selling pressure as the stable United States core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September month has weakened the risk appetite of the market participants. The outlook for the GBP/USD pair dampened as the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that United Kingdom factory data in August contracted for the second time in a row. UK firms operated on lower capacity as they aimed to achieve efficiency by cutting higher inventory backlogs and their respective labor forces due to declining demand. Read More...
 

GBP/USD maintains its position above 1.2300 major level ahead of US CPI

GBP/USD continues the winning streak that began last week, trading higher around 1.2310 during the Asian session on Thursday. Despite robust economic data from the United States (US), the pair is finding upward support on divergence in perspectives revealed in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. Read More...

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2175
Today Daily Change -0.0139
Today Daily Change % -1.13
Today daily open 1.2314
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2246
Daily SMA50 1.2487
Daily SMA100 1.2604
Daily SMA200 1.2442
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2337
Previous Daily Low 1.2268
Previous Weekly High 1.2262
Previous Weekly Low 1.2037
Previous Monthly High 1.2713
Previous Monthly Low 1.2111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2311
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2295
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2276
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2238
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2207
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2344
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2376
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2414

 

 

 
 
