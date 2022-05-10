The GBP/USD is at support. We can spot the marubozu/momentum candle just at the bottom. There are a couple of support levels which are holding the bears from progressing further down. At this point we can see that the price is bouncing off the support and there is a possibility of reaching W H3 and the ATR high. At the break of 1.2362 we will see a stronger momentum up towards 1.2460 and 1.2431. Read more...

GBP/USD has been fluctuating in a relatively tight range above 1.2300 so far on Tuesday after having closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged. The British pound is struggling to capitalize on risk flows, suggesting that the pair stays vulnerable with the dollar's market valuation dominating the pricing action. The downward correction witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield helped GBP/USD limit its losses on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, comments from Fed officials caused the US yields and the dollar to stay on the back foot. Read more...

The GBP/USD dropped to 1.2291 and printed a fresh daily low as the US dollar turned positive amid risk aversion. Stocks in Wall Street eared important gains as risk aversion prevails. The Dow Jones is falling 0.74%, falling more than 500 points from the initial level and is headed toward the fourth decline in a row. The losing streak remains firm and supports the greenback even as US yields drop. The demand for safety continues to send yields lower. The US 10-year yield bottomed at 2.94% after hitting on Monday 3.20%. The DXY is up 0.10%, at 103.85. Read more...

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.