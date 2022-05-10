GBP/USD turns negative as risk aversion returns
The GBP/USD dropped to 1.2291 and printed a fresh daily low as the US dollar turned positive amid risk aversion. Stocks in Wall Street eared important gains as risk aversion prevails. The Dow Jones is falling 0.74%, falling more than 500 points from the initial level and is headed toward the fourth decline in a row. The losing streak remains firm and supports the greenback even as US yields drop. The demand for safety continues to send yields lower. The US 10-year yield bottomed at 2.94% after hitting on Monday 3.20%. The DXY is up 0.10%, at 103.85. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2341
|Today Daily Change
|0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2704
|Daily SMA50
|1.2961
|Daily SMA100
|1.3244
|Daily SMA200
|1.3422
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2376
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2292
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2638
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2276
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3167
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2411
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2344
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2279
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2243
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2195
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2363
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2412
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2447
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound remains vulnerable despite improving risk mood
GBP/USD has been fluctuating in a relatively tight range above 1.2300 so far on Tuesday after having closed the first day of the week virtually unchanged. The British pound is struggling to capitalize on risk flows, suggesting that the pair stays vulnerable with the dollar's market valuation dominating the pricing action. The downward correction witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield helped GBP/USD limit its losses on Monday. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, comments from Fed officials caused the US yields and the dollar to stay on the back foot. Read more...
GBP/USD potential counter trend move
The GBP/USD is at support. We can spot the marubozu/momentum candle just at the bottom. There are a couple of support levels which are holding the bears from progressing further down. At this point we can see that the price is bouncing off the support and there is a possibility of reaching W H3 and the ATR high. At the break of 1.2362 we will see a stronger momentum up towards 1.2460 and 1.2431. Read more...
