Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns fragile

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD

GBP/USD - 1.3298. Cable also swung wildly in tandem with euro in hectic Tue's session. Despite ratcheting higher to 1.3371 at European midday, price tanked to an 11-month low of 1.3195 in NY b4 rallying back to 1.3314 today.

On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound turns fragile, eyes 1.3200 following unconvincing recovery attempt

GBP/USD has returned to 1.3300 area after plunging to its weakest level in nearly a year below 1.3200 on Tuesday but the pair is likely to have a tough time gathering recovery momentum in the near term. After struggling to find demand amid falling US Treasury bond yields earlier in the week, the greenback regained its footing on FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks.

Powell told the US Senate Banking Committee that they will discuss speeding up asset tapering in the upcoming policy meeting and noted that it was time to stop describing inflation as 'transitory.' Commenting on the new coronavirus variant, Powell said that it could hurt the economic recovery but sounded more worried about its impact on the inflation outlook. Read more...

GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 mark post-UK PMI

The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily low during the early part of the European session, albeit quickly recovered a few pips thereafter and was last seen trading around the 1.3315 area.

The pair gained some positive traction on Wednesday and built on the previous day's solid bounce from sub-1.3200 levels, or the lowest level since December 2020. The intraday uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and ran out of steam near the 1.3330 area amid the emergence of fresh buying around the US dollar. Read more...