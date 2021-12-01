Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns fragile

Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3298. Cable also swung wildly in tandem with euro in hectic Tue's session. Despite ratcheting higher to 1.3371 at European midday, price tanked to an 11-month low of 1.3195 in NY b4 rallying back to 1.3314 today.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar 2020 on safe-haven USD's demand following free fall in global stocks, price rallied to 1.3686 on the last trading day of 2020 following a last-minute EU-UK trade deal, then to a near 34-month, 1.4241 peak in late Feb suggests a major low is made. Read more...
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound turns fragile, eyes 1.3200 following unconvincing recovery attempt
GBP/USD has returned to 1.3300 area after plunging to its weakest level in nearly a year below 1.3200 on Tuesday but the pair is likely to have a tough time gathering recovery momentum in the near term. After struggling to find demand amid falling US Treasury bond yields earlier in the week, the greenback regained its footing on FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks.
Powell told the US Senate Banking Committee that they will discuss speeding up asset tapering in the upcoming policy meeting and noted that it was time to stop describing inflation as 'transitory.' Commenting on the new coronavirus variant, Powell said that it could hurt the economic recovery but sounded more worried about its impact on the inflation outlook. Read more...
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains above 1.3300 mark post-UK PMI
The GBP/USD pair refreshed daily low during the early part of the European session, albeit quickly recovered a few pips thereafter and was last seen trading around the 1.3315 area.
The pair gained some positive traction on Wednesday and built on the previous day's solid bounce from sub-1.3200 levels, or the lowest level since December 2020. The intraday uptick, however, lacked bullish conviction and ran out of steam near the 1.3330 area amid the emergence of fresh buying around the US dollar. Read more...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3321
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3301
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3432
|Daily SMA50
|1.3572
|Daily SMA100
|1.3684
|Daily SMA200
|1.3813
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3371
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3194
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3457
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3278
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3698
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3194
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3303
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3207
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3113
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3031
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3383
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3559
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.1300 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating gains above 1.1300, as the US dollar looks to stabilize after Powell and Omicron covid variant induced bond market volatility. Eurozone inflation refreshes record top, ECB policymakers cite growth concerns to defend easy money policies. US ADP, ISM PMI and Powell’s testimony 2.0 eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a narrow range above 1.3300 during the European trading hours as investors await key data releases from the US and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony. UK data showed manufacturing activity expanded in November.
Gold surrenders intraday gains, seems vulnerable below $1,780
Fears over the new Omicron variant assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. Rising Fed rate hike bets, rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the precious metal.
Altcoins recover as Bitcoin chops
BTC price is consolidating while it tries to move higher, but Ethereum price seems to be enjoying a full-fledged rally as it comes closer to setting up new highs. Ripple price, on the other hand, is struggling to find bullish momentum.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?