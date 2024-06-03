Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD turns bearish to start the week

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling turns bearish to start the week
After posting modest gains on Thursday and Friday, GBP/USD started the new week under modest bearish pressure and declined to the 1.2700 area. The pair's near-term technical outlook suggests that sellers could look to retain control.
Ahead of the weekend, the data published by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed that the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, rose 0.2% on a monthly basis in April. This reading followed the 0.3% increase recorded in March and came in below the market expectation of 0.3%. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) struggled to find demand and allowed GBP/USD to hold its ground. Read more...
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Pound Sterling looks at 1.2800 in US data-packed week
The Pound Sterling (GBP) tested 1.2800 against the US Dollar (USD) this week, as the GBP/USD pair hit a new two-month high before sellers jumped back into the game.
GBP/USD set off the week on a bullish note, extending the previous week’s rebound amid US and UK market holidays on Monday. Thin trading helped the pair stay afloat as the Pound Sterling continued to capitalize on the hot UK inflation data, which revived expectations about a delay in the Bank of England's (BoE) policy pivot. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0850 ahead US PMI data
EUR/USD struggles to find direction and continues to fluctuate at around 1.0850 on Monday. The US Dollar benefits from the cautious market stance and limit the pair's upside as attention turns toward the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for May.
GBP/USD fluctuates above 1.2700, eyes on US data
GBP/USD manages to hold above 1.2700 in the American trading hours on Monday. The US Dollar holds its ground following Friday's uninspiring performance following the PCE inflation data. Investors await ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Gold clings to small gains near $2,330 as US yields edge lower
Gold trades marginally higher on the day near $2,330 in the second half of the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.5% following last Friday's PCE inflation data, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Bitcoin’s momentum poise to propel crypto market
Bitcoin price consolidates in a symmetrical triangle pattern, showing directional bias. Ripple also follows BTC’s footsteps as it continues on its 50-day consolidation streak. Ethereum price, on the other hand, shows signs of an incoming correction.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Two rate cuts, Nonfarm Payrolls to jolt markets in a packed week Premium
May's end-of-month flows were wild but directionless – and the first week of June is packed of top-tier events that may shape trends for weeks. Forward-looking surveys, guidance about the next moves from central banks and all-important US job figures are all on the docket.