GBP/USD outlook: Sterling falls further on risk aversion, downbeat UK GDP data

Cable dips to one-month low in early Monday, in extension of Friday’s post-US CPI 1.4% drop. Risk aversion dominates at the start of the week and deflates sterling, while dollar was boosted by continuous rise in US inflation which reached new highest in four decades in May.

Unexpectedly weak UK GDP figure for April, added to pound’s negative near-term outlook. Rising negative momentum on daily chart and moving averages in full bearish configuration, support the action which pressures round-figure 1.22 support, the last obstacle on the way towards. Read more...

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2260 on poor UK data

The GBP/USD pair has pared its modest recovery and has slipped below intraday’s low at 1.2257 on weak UK data. In the early Tokyo session, the asset displayed some exhaustion in the downtrend, however, the greenback bulls have got regained their dominance as the UK’S National Statistics has reported vulnerable UK data.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has slipped to -0.3% against the expectation of 0.2%. Also, the annual Manufacturing Production figure has tumbled to 0.5 vs. 1.8% expected. However, the Industrial Production data has jumped to 0.7% from the estimates of 0.5% on annual basis. Read more ...

GBP/USD drops to 1.2200 area, fresh four-week low amid recession fears/stronger USD

The GBP/USD pair extended last week's rejection slide from the 1.2600 neighbourhood and witnessed heavy selling for the fourth successive day on Monday. The downward trajectory extended through the first half of the European session and dragged spot prices to the 1.2200 neighbourhood, or a fresh four-week low in the last hour.

The British pound was undermined by the uncertainty over Boris Johnson’s future as the UK Prime Minister and Brexit woes. In fact, the UK Foreign Secretary is up for presenting a bill that would effectively override parts of a Brexit deal related to the Northern Ireland Protocol. The European Commission had pledged to respond with all the measures at its disposal if Britain moves ahead with a plan to rewrite the Brexit deal. Read more ,,,