GBP/USD outlook: Sterling falls further on risk aversion, downbeat UK GDP data
Cable dips to one-month low in early Monday, in extension of Friday’s post-US CPI 1.4% drop. Risk aversion dominates at the start of the week and deflates sterling, while dollar was boosted by continuous rise in US inflation which reached new highest in four decades in May.
Unexpectedly weak UK GDP figure for April, added to pound’s negative near-term outlook. Rising negative momentum on daily chart and moving averages in full bearish configuration, support the action which pressures round-figure 1.22 support, the last obstacle on the way towards. Read more...
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2260 on poor UK data
The GBP/USD pair has pared its modest recovery and has slipped below intraday’s low at 1.2257 on weak UK data. In the early Tokyo session, the asset displayed some exhaustion in the downtrend, however, the greenback bulls have got regained their dominance as the UK’S National Statistics has reported vulnerable UK data.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has slipped to -0.3% against the expectation of 0.2%. Also, the annual Manufacturing Production figure has tumbled to 0.5 vs. 1.8% expected. However, the Industrial Production data has jumped to 0.7% from the estimates of 0.5% on annual basis. Read more ...
GBP/USD drops to 1.2200 area, fresh four-week low amid recession fears/stronger USD
The GBP/USD pair extended last week's rejection slide from the 1.2600 neighbourhood and witnessed heavy selling for the fourth successive day on Monday. The downward trajectory extended through the first half of the European session and dragged spot prices to the 1.2200 neighbourhood, or a fresh four-week low in the last hour.
The British pound was undermined by the uncertainty over Boris Johnson’s future as the UK Prime Minister and Brexit woes. In fact, the UK Foreign Secretary is up for presenting a bill that would effectively override parts of a Brexit deal related to the Northern Ireland Protocol. The European Commission had pledged to respond with all the measures at its disposal if Britain moves ahead with a plan to rewrite the Brexit deal. Read more ,,,
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2174
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0141
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.14
|Today daily open
|1.2315
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2515
|Daily SMA50
|1.265
|Daily SMA100
|1.2998
|Daily SMA200
|1.3271
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2518
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2301
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2599
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2435
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2238
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2161
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2022
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2455
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2595
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2671
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
