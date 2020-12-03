Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD tumbled to fresh weekly low

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sidelined near 1.3370, bulls need progress soon

GBP/USD is trading largely unchanged on the day near 1.3370 during Thursday's Asian trading hours, with signs of buyer exhaustion on technical charts. The long upper wicks attached to the previous two 4-hour candles indicate bull failure or fatigue in the 1.3370-neighborhood. In other words, the bounce from the Dec. 2 low of 1.3288 is running out of steam.

As such, the bulls need quick progress above 1.34; else, the pair risks falling to its 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support at 1.3353. A violation there would expose the 100-day SMA located at 1.3288.

GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit drama, chapter 1,623

The GBP/USD pair tumbled to 1.3287, a fresh weekly low, as the Brexit drama continues. EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned the UK that a deal must be reached before the end of this week. “A deal hangs in the balance,” he added as negotiating teams have been locked in the last few days amid divergences about fisheries and a level playing field. It has been 1,623 days since the Brexit referendum and there are just 29 days left for leaders to clinch a deal. The GBP/USD pair recovered to the current 1.3350 price zone during US trading hours, amid the persistent dollar’s weakness.

