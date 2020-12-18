Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trying to make a new high

GBP/USD Forecast: Last Brexit fight before a weekend deal? Buying the dip looks tempting
"I cannot honestly say if there will be an agreement" – Michel Barnier, the EU's Chief Negotiator has returned to his regular pessimism in Friday's Brexit briefing. The French statesman has added that talks are in a "moment of truth" and there is a narrow path to a deal. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other UK officials had already expressed pessimism on Thursday, kicking off the climb down from 1.36, and Barnier added fuel to the fire, sending it below
Barnier also reaffirmed that the main topic of contention is fisheries. The topic is highly sensitive and triggered elevated rhetoric from both the PM and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week. Read more...
GBP/USD trying to make a new high
The GBP/USD is bullish. Today it’s Friday and we might see a continuation up after a retracement due to profit taking.
If the market breaks lower to 88.6 we should see a possible move up. Uptrend should continue towards next targets. 1.3560, 1.3603, 1.3640 and 1.3660. The price shouldn’t break below 1.3438 as this will be a possible deeper move down towards the gap close. Buying the dip is still possible due to the breakaway gap. Read more...
Daily technical and trading outlook – GBP/USD
GBP/USD - 1.3557.. Although cable remained on the front foot in Asia after meeting renewed buying at 1.3496 n penetrated Wed's 1.3555 top to 1.3623 in NY morning b4 retreating, price later hit 1.3625 but only to tumble to 1.3548.
On the bigger picture, despite cable's brief break of 2016 post-Brexit low of 1.1491 to a near 35-year trough of 1.1412 in mid-Mar on safe-haven usd's demand following free fall in global stocks, sterling's rally to as high as 1.28 12 (Jun) on broad-based usd's weakness, then to an 8-month peak of 1.3482 on the 1st day in Sep suggests a major bottom is in place. Despite decline to 1.2676 (Sep) due to market concerns of a hard Brexit signals temp. top is made, cable's break of 2019 peak at 1.3516 to a fresh 2-1/2 year 1.3625 high y'day may head to 1.3726, 'bearish divergences' on daily indicators would cap price at 1.3800/10. Only below 1.3270/80 indicates temporary top is made, risks 1.3135 later. Read more...
