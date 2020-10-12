Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trying not to lose 1.3000 mark despite Brexit, COVID-19 woes

The Chart of the Week: GBP/USD bulls to defend 1.2980 before surge towards 1.3200

GBP/USD has advanced through a critical resistance following a series of 3 daily advances of higher highs and lows is it approaches a 50% retracement of the late August bear trend.

The price is now through a critical resistance between 1.2980 and 1.3000 for which is expected to be resisted in coming days prior to the next advance towards 1.3200.

GBP/USD: Trying not to lose 1.3000 mark despite Brexit, COVID-19 woes

GBP/USD eases from an intraday high of 1.3037, currently around 1.3030, during the initial Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the quote fails to respect the latest price-negative headlines from the UK while struggling to keep the latest gains. The pair benefited from the broad US dollar weakness on Friday despite looming concerns over Brexit and the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the UK.

