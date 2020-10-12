Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD trying not to lose 1.3000 mark despite Brexit, COVID-19 woes

By FXStreet Team

The Chart of the Week: GBP/USD bulls to defend 1.2980 before surge towards 1.3200

GBP/USD has advanced through a critical resistance following a series of 3 daily advances of higher highs and lows is it approaches a 50% retracement of the late August bear trend.

The price is now through a critical resistance between 1.2980 and 1.3000 for which is expected to be resisted in coming days prior to the next advance towards 1.3200.

GBP/USD: Trying not to lose 1.3000 mark despite Brexit, COVID-19 woes

GBP/USD eases from an intraday high of 1.3037, currently around 1.3030, during the initial Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the quote fails to respect the latest price-negative headlines from the UK while struggling to keep the latest gains. The pair benefited from the broad US dollar weakness on Friday despite looming concerns over Brexit and the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the UK.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

