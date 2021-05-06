Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD –Triple trouble for sterling?

GBP/USD Forecast: BoE/Scottish election awaited for a fresh directional impetus

The GBP/USD pair regained positive traction on Wednesday, albeit struggled to sustain above the 1.3900 mark and finally settled with only modest daily gains. In the absence of any major economic releases from the UK, a modest US dollar weakness provided a modest lift to the major. The USD eased from two-week highs following the release of softer-than-expected US macro data. The ADP report showed that the US private-sector employers added 742K jobs in April, well below consensus estimates. Adding to this, the US ISM Services PMI also fell short of market expectations and dropped to 62.7 in April from the 38-year high level of 63.7 in the previous month. Read more...

GBP/USD Forecast: Triple trouble for sterling? Why BOE, Brexit and Scottish fears may disappear

Super Thursday – and the Bank of England's event is only the beginning. With three critical events awaiting the pound, there is no wonder that GBP/USD is holding its breath, ahead of a potential storm. These develop pose risks, yet pound bulls have reasons to be optimistic.

The "Old Lady" is set to upgrade its economic forecasts in the Monetary Policy Report, like vaccines, the UK reopening, and also US stimulus are already pushing Britain's economy higher. It is essential that the last MPR was released on February, so there is little doubt about an upgrade. Read more...

GBP/USD rebounds swiftly, rallies to fresh weekly tops post-BoE

The GBP/USD pair reversed a knee-jerk slide to the 1.3855 region and rallied around 85 pips after the Bank of England announced its monetary policy decision.

As was widely anticipated, the BoE's MPC voted unanimously to leaves the benchmark interest rate and Asset Purchase Facility unchanged at 0.10% and £875 billion, respectively. The decision was on expected lines, though the lack of clarity on future tapering plans exerted some downward pressure on the British pound. Read more...